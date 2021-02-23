The newly promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police, DIG Tijani Baba, DIG Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, and DIG Moses A. Jitoboh, were on Monday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja decorated with their new ranks.

They were decorated by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu.

Their promotion and subsequent decoration became necessary following the retirement of erstwhile DIGs from their respective geo-political zones. The elevation of the Senior Officers is in acting capacity.

A statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba said the new DIGs have also been posted to their new departments and directorates.

DIG Baba has been posted to the Directorate of Force Intelligence Bureau, DIG Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, to the Department of Logistics and Supply and DIG Moses A. Jitoboh, to the Department of Research and Planning.

Before their elevation to the new rank, Baba was the AIG in charge, Zones 9 Umuahia, 12 Bauchi, 7 Abuja and 8 Lokoja respectively.

He had also served as CP Special Protection Unit (SPU), CP Federal Operations and CP Zamfara State respectively.

DIG Zanna Ibrahim, was, until recently, the Commandant, Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano. An alumnus of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos, DIG Zanna was, at various times, Commissioner of Police, Zamfara, Delta and Yobe State Commands.

He was also CP Info-Tech, as well as the Director Peace Keeping Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja, amongst others.

Similarly, DIG Moses A. Jitoboh, a proud alumnus of NIPSS, was AIG in charge, Border Patrol, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He was also AIG in charge Zone 8 Headquarters, Lokoja, AIG Investment, Force Headquarters, Abuja and Commissioner of Police Adamawa State Police Command. An officer with huge experience in VIP protection, DIG Jitoboh was once the Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO) to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The IGP, while congratulating the trio on their elevation, enjoined them to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Police Service Commission and the Federal Government of Nigeria by rendering selfless services to the nation.