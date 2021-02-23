By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Alternative R&B artist, Ricardo Valdez Valentine Jr., known professionally as 6lack, has hailed Wizkid’s Made in Lagos album as the best global album, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The album which was released in 2020, was described by the rapper as the best across all music genres.

In a tweet he shared on Monday, he wrote, “also @wizkidayo dropped the best album during this pandemic, of any genre.”

also @wizkidayo dropped the best album during this pandemic, of any genre. — black (@6LACK) February 22, 2021

6lack’s assertion on Twitter has since stirred massive reactions, see some below.

cap

why are you on his d!ck too — stanYe🏵️ (@6lackSkinHead) February 22, 2021

Remove that 6 from your name then add sense after the lack 👌 — Aburo Davido 👿👿 (@iiampsticks) February 22, 2021

Okay … but let us know how much you got to tweet this just to deceive the public — Dir_Eartboi (@Dir_Eartboi) February 22, 2021

👀👀His depression album is what you call the best?

Then pls don’t blame me if I think you’re suffering from depression — umesi cynthia (@iammhizcynthia) February 23, 2021

You already have fans in Africa, you don’t have to lie❤️ — Elite (@MusondaZozo) February 22, 2021

He has clearly listened to both and a lot more other albums released this year and HE has chosen Made in Lagos as the best album to him. You can choose yours too but facts will be there to put you in check. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄 (@_AsiwajuLerry) February 22, 2021

No disrespect to Wizkid but his “Made in Lagos” music album is overrated , truth be told his album is Dope but isn’t the best in 2020. A lot of Nigerian artistes including upcoming ones dropped nice albums but are barely applauded…… I came in peace ✌️…… B.J 4life ✊ — محمد تويب (@tohrhybeeb) February 23, 2021

That’s your opinion.. You wish all these international recognition for MIL album should’ve been diverted to ABT instead ..Just stop making the noise because the best gets the recognition. MIL is fire 🔥 ABT Flopped upon the numerous international features 🤣 — Osaka_IS (@Osaks_) February 23, 2021

U can never lie for once,,,,, na why I like you,,,,,

This album go reign till hypocrites turn from their evil ways😂

Them go vibe this album in private and come twitter to shalaye,,,,they must repent OR — Wilfred B (@wilbassey500) February 22, 2021