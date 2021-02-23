6lack and Wizkid

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Alternative R&B artist, Ricardo Valdez Valentine Jr., known professionally as 6lack, has hailed Wizkid’s Made in Lagos album as the best global album, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The album which was released in 2020, was described by the rapper as the best across all music genres.

In a tweet he shared on Monday, he wrote, “also @wizkidayo dropped the best album during this pandemic, of any genre.”

6lack’s assertion on Twitter has since stirred massive reactions, see some below.

