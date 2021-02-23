By Taiwo Okanlawon

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, has called out popularly American rapper Meek Mill, over disrespectful lyrics about her husband.

The 33- year- old took to Instagram to talk about the song titled “Don’t worry” which reads: “This b**ch I’m f**kin’ always tell me that she love me, but she ain’t ever showed me / Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.”

Vennessa says the Rapper didn’t go the right way in remembering her husband.

She said she doesn’t listen to his songs but the memory he is trying to keep is a disrespectful one.

According to her: “Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period.

“I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this.

“If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband,” she continued. “This lacks respect and tact.”

However, Mill has said he later apologized to Vanessa Bryant in private. He tweeted; “I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”

