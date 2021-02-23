By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Secretary-General of the United Nation, Antonio Guterres has called on the Myanmar military to stop the violence, repression immediately.

He wrote on verified Twitter account.

According to the UN chief, an act of violence or coup has no place in a civilised world. Therefore, he urged Myanmar’s military to stop immediately.

”I call on the Myanmar military to stop the repression immediately. Release the prisoners. End the violence. Respect human rights, and the will of the people expressed in recent elections. Coups have no place in our modern world”.

