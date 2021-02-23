Nigerian musician and actor Chibuzor Oji, better known by his stage name Faze, has announced the death of his twin sister, Ifeyinwa Asia.

The sister, living in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada with her husband and children died on Sunday, two days to the twins marking their 44th birthday.

Faze wrote on Instagram on the departure of his sister:

“It’s a sad day. My Twin sister has left me just two days to our birthday. We the Oji family take strength in knowing that she’ll never have to deal with this world’s problems anymore. We know she’s in a better place now.

And today, their birthday, Faze wished Ifeyinwa a posthumous birthday:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY IFY. Today we should have been celebrating our birthday but ….. We can’t blame or question your reasons Lord for whatever happens in life cos you said in your word that “your thoughts towards us are thoughts of good and not of evil to give us an expected end”. Ify know that we the Oji family ❤️ you so so so so so so much. Rest in perfect peace.

Faze was a member of the defunct Nigerian hip hop group Plantashun Boyz, along with BlackFace Naija and TuFace better known as 2face Idibia.

The group split up in 2004 and each member of the group has gone on to launch solo careers.