By Taiwo Okanlawon

Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda has been released from prison, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has confirmed.

TMZ reported that the “Hot Ni***” rapper was released from the Clinton Correctional Facility just before 8:30 local time on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, NYS DOCCS said, “At approximately 8:30 this morning, Ackquille Pollard was conditionally released from Clinton Correctional Facility. Mr. Pollard will be under community supervision in Kings County until he completes his sentence on February 23, 2026.”

Bobby Shmurda, known for his viral 2014 hit “Hot N—a,” was originally scheduled to be released in December 2021; as the New York Times reported in January, he was made eligible for conditional early release on parole thanks to good behaviour during his term.

The Migos rapper recently shared his plans to pick Bobby up from prison during an interview with Billboard. “I’m going to get my guy,” he said. “I’m personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I’m bout to go get him. I’m gonna let him show you how I’m gonna pick him up, yessir.”

As promised, the “Workin Me” rapper — whose group formerly collaborated with Shmurda on a Shmigo mixtape — was there to witness the Brooklyn rapper walk out of prison. His present to the “Bobby Bitch” star: a private jet in which he could make his trek home.

“Did six and didn’t switch. Welcome home @realbobbyshmurdags9,” Quavo wrote on Instagram alongside video of Shmurda exiting the private jet.

Prior to his release, Shmurda in an Instagram Story wrote: “Thank you for remaining loyal and for riding this six year sentence out with me. I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon.”

The first thing Shmurda did after being discharged was to call his mother Leslie Pollard on FaceTime to celebrate.

His mother shared the clip on Instagram and captioned it; “There are no words to explain the JOY in my ❤ God knows the way I Love my boys and I Thank him for bringing them both back to me in one piece the same way they left. I am so overwhelmed and in 6 years 2 months and 5 days and 5.5hrs I finally feel like myself again. God is so good and we are truly BLESSED!!!!”

Shmurda was arrested in December 2014 on gang conspiracy charges. Prosecutors claimed the rapper had a leading role in the GS9 gang in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

The arrest came on the heels of massive viral popularity surrounding “Hot N—a” and the ubiquitous Vine where he threw his hat and hit the Shmoney Dance.

At 19, he’d signed a massive record deal with Epic. In 2016, he accepted a plea deal that resulted in a seven-year sentence.