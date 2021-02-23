By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Operatives of Rivers state Police Command have launched a massive operation for the rescue of abducted lecturer in University of Port Harcourt Department of Linguistics, Dr Jones Ayuwo, and the monarch of Ikuru town in Andoni Local Government Area, Dr. Aaron Ikuru.

Spokesman of the Rivers Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said the Police have deployed tactical teams, men and officers of the command to ensure the quick release of the two victims who were abducted last Sunday at different part of the state.

The monarch was kidnapped on Sunday evening in his palace in Ikuru town after sporadic shootings by yet to be identified gunmen.

On the other hand, the lecturer was kidnapped along Bori road in Khana Local Government Area on the same day.

The Police spokesperson said the officers of the command are combing through bushes and creeks to ensure that both men are released in record time.

He, however, appealed to the public to increase security consciousness at all times and if possible, to avoid late hour journey.

Dr. Aaron who is Okaama of Ikuru town is also Chairman of Andoni Council of Traditional rulers as well as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt.

Dr. Ayuwo who is a member of Governing Council of Rivers State owned Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt was coming back from a meeting on Bible translation from English language to an Andoni dialect of Obolo when he was abducted.

The lecturer who hails from Andoni was returning in company of three Port Harcourt based staff of the Rivers State Television, RSTV, when he was kidnapped.

One of the journalists said they were ordered out of the car while the lecturer was taken away in his car.