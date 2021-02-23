By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday said it has arrested one Sunday Amaefula, 53, for allegedly stabbing Chibuike Nwanne, 43 to death.

The tragedy occurred on Monday at about 12:30am at No 8 Akpaku lane, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi said the suspect was arrested by police operatives attached to Makinde Division, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State.

“Investigation reveals that the deceased had an altercation with the suspect’s brother, one Ifaenyi Emmanuel, m, his neighbour, before the suspect stabbed the deceased to death with bottle in their House. The deceased, who got married last year, is survived by his pregnant wife,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adejobi revealed that the Lagos State Police Command also arrested two suspected armed robbers on Monday at about 5.30pm, around Alakara area of Lagos State.

“The Divisional Police Officer of Alakara and his men on patrol intercepted two men on Okada. During search, two brand new Beretta pistols with three (3) magazines and twenty two (22) live ammunition were recovered from them.

“The names of the suspects are: (1) Old Mojeed Satan, [m] 28 (2) Kudaisi Ajetumobi [m] 26. The suspects could not give satisfactory explanation on their means of livelihood.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to State CID for proper investigation.

“While assuring the good people of Lagos State of adequate security of lives and property, CP Hakeem Odumosu reiterated the command’s zeal to go after the hoodlums and criminals who disturb the security system of the state,” he said.