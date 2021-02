By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) South-West Caucus had a meeting today in Ibadan.

Some of the recognised faces include Governor Seyi Makinde, ex-Governor Segun Oni, Ambassador Omolade Oluwateru; former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Erelu Olusola Obada and former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola,

Others include: Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Debo Ogundoyin; Senator Abiodun Olujimi and Eyitayo Jegede of Ondo State

See more photos below