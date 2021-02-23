The Peoples Democratic Party said that it has waded into the rift between Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, and his Benue State counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom.

PDP gave the assurance on Monday after Ortom labeled Bala Mohammed a terrorist.

However, the PDP calls for calm as the internal reconciliation mechanism introduced by the hierarchy of the party between the two governors subsists.

The PDP also urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to address the escalated security challenges in Nigeria