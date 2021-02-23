Professor George Obiozor, the president-general of Ohaneze Ndigbo has frowned on the use of force, intimidation, and violence in crisis in Orsu in the Orlu zone of Imo State.

According to him, the use of force on Igbo people could amount to national catastrophe.

“The use of the violent method will lead to a synchronised national crisis and ultimate disintegration of Nigeria; this too must be avoided”.

He spoke on Monday when his team visited the traditional ruler of Amaifeke in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Obiozor said those who preached or preferred military solution to Nigeria’s problem were equally a threat to Nigeria’s unity as those enemies they were fighting.

“Nigeria is in a precarious situation and a great caution must be taken by the leadership to avoid events that have the capacity of incrementally aggravating or opening more threats of national crisis.”

”Insecurity in the country was real and should be treated as a matter of national emergency.

However, Obiozor thanked the South-East traditional leaders for their role in maintaining peace in the zone, adding that the Orlu senatorial zone was relatively the most peaceful in the country.

Reacting, Eze Okeke, who is the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers thanked God that peace had eventually returned to Orlu.

He said that the recent crisis between the Eastern Security Network of Indigenous People of Biafra and the military started from the EndSARS riot.

The monarch said, “It is surprising to people that this crisis is happening in Orsu in Orlu zone. It should have taken place in the bush instead of the town. We don’t want war but peace.”