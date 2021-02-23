Ogun State government has assured that the 53km Lafenwa-Rounda Road currently being reconstructed will be completed in the nearest time.

A statement released on Monday noted that the contractor on site has done a substantial part of the earthwork.

“Ït will be recalled that the reconstruction project was awarded and suspended by the immediate past administration as it is a critical and ever-busy road.

“The contractor is making the best use of the dry season, so that the road will be open for use with delay, and the recorded progress is a strong pointer to this.”