Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Tuesday has ordered the immediate reopening of Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that the governor had shut the market after a deadly clash between Hausa and Yoruba traders a few weeks ago.

The clash saw the loss of lives and properties.

Makinde while speaking with the leaders of the Hausa and Yoruba communities at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, on Tuesday, promised to move workers to the site of the market so that work can begin immediately.

He said: “Considering the economic situation and the peculiarities we have with us, I have heard what you said, and we will immediately reopen the Shasa market. They will bring bulldozer to the market today.

“When my brother Governors visited Seriki Shasa palace, while we were working around, I realised that both the people I saw at Seriki’s place and those I met at Baale’s place were not happy because they have been deprived of doing their job.

“If you look at Oyo State, even when the COVID-19 was at its peak, I decided not to shut our market places because I know and also explained to the leadership of the country at the national level that in our state, we have people that the proceeds from what they get today will determine if they will eat tomorrow or not.”