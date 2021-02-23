The financial base of the Lagos State Tax Administrative Cooperative Multi-purpose Society (TACMS) has hit N1 billion in just five years of its existence.

President of the society, Adeyinka Kazeem disclosed this on Tuesday during TACMS’s 5th year anniversary celebration held in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol and distribution of prize to members through a raffle draw in Ikeja, Lagos.

Kazeem said the membership strength of the cooperatives has increased to over 2,000 with several request currently being received from financial experts to join the cooperative society and boost their standard of living.

According to him, the funds were realised through members contribution to the society’s development and efforts by the pioneers as well as current executive members to guide against financial misappropriation.

Kazeem stated that, unlike some cooperatives societies battling with financial management, TACMS has been managed over the years by experts and with adequate monitoring from the Lagos Internal Revenue Services (LIRS).

In his words: “This cooperative just started five years ago. Since we started, we do not condone any act of corruption because the management of Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has been a major regulator for the society to prevent misappropriation of members funds.

“And the executive members have often ensured that transparency and accountability remain their watchword. Due to this, we have been adjudged the best cooperative society four times within the five years of our establishment and that indicated what we have been doing annually, which is, working to always ensure that members get their needs as at when due.

“We often ensure that within two weeks after a member tenders his request, he gets it. We have assisted several of our members to secure property and over 200 members have secured a home through the National Housing Funds (NHF). All these were achieved through the commitment of the members who have often ensured that they pay their dues.

On the fifth anniversary, the president noted that the anniversary would have been celebrated with several activities but the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic curtailed the society, noting that this was why we decided to organise a raffle draw to improve the welfare of members.

Earlier, the pioneer president, Lanre Ariyo, said that the society was set up to assist members particularly the civil servants in LIRS, to meet their desire needs with ease.

The society held a raffle draw in which luck members went home with prizes. Prizes won included Ox Fan, Mircrowave, blender, table fan, washing machine, deep freezer, gas cooker, air condition and Hisense TV.

Some of the winners are: Kayode Sewenu (Hisense TV), Tobi Remu (air condition), Teju Williams (washing machine), Adebayo Hassan (deep freezer), Alabi Mcfoy (Oxfan) and Tosin Adesina. (microwave)