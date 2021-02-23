Oba Sikiru Atanda Woleola II

By AbdulFatai Beki

Mr Yakubu Danladi, the Speaker of Kwara House of Assembly, has described the death of Oba Sikiru Woleola II, the late Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, as a huge loss to the state.

In a condolence message, the Speaker described the late Chairman of lrepodun Local Government Council of chiefs, as a community builder.

The speaker said the demise of the first class traditional ruler was a monumental loss to the traditional institution in the state.

“He was a great king who dedicated his life to the service of his people, he was a community builder, he did so without discrimination.

“During his reign, he contributed immensely to the peace and development of Ajase-Ipo and Kwara in general,” he said.

He said the traditional ruler’s death came as a rude shock to the state, describing it as a colossal loss.

“He will be remembered for his roles as a peacemaker. I pray to God to grant the family the strength to bear the painful loss. I also pray God Almighty to grant the soul of the late traditional ruler a peaceful repose,” he said.

Oba Wolela died in the early hours of Monday, and has since been buried in his palace according to Islamic rite.

NAN