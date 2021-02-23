By Abankula

Multiple bomb blasts and gun shots from Boko Haram insurgents pierced the anxious city of Maiduguri around 5.30 p.m. Tuesday.

It was the same day the military reported flushing out Boko Haram insurgents from Marte.

A resident of the heavily garrisoned city said that Boko Haram were responsible for the attacks staged through “Simari behind University of Maiduguri.

It was the first time in several years that the terrorists have had the audacity to enter Maiduguri.

Hitherto, attacks had been limited to the outskirts of the city.

But on Tuesday, the insurgents fired multiple rockets into the city.

The human casualties are yet to be ascertained.

Some residents fled into safety.

According to reports, the military has responded to the attack, with the insurgents said to have backed a retreat.

The Student Union Government of UNIMAID issued a statement asking students to stay in their hostels.

“There is an ongoing attack in Maiduguri, behind the institution. Students are urged to immediately “fall back” to their rooms. Stay indoors and be calm as the security personnel are out there for effective protection”.

The statement was issued at 6.23 p.m.by Huraira Shauti Garba, Vice President of the union, on behalf of its president, A.Z Sunoma.