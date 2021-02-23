The new service chiefs nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari have been confirmed by the House of Representatives.

They are Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor – Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao – Chief of Air staff.

They are to replace the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The new service chiefs were confirmed after a unanimous adoption of the report by the ad hoc committee chaired by Babajimi Benson to screen the nominees and report back.

While the House screened the nominees on Wednesday, the Senate had separately screened them on Thursday.