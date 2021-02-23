Two police officers have lost their lives after some suspected hoodlums attacked the Omoba Police Station in Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.

According to reports, the hoodlums stormed the station on Tuesday morning at about 2:30 am.

It was gathered that the situation created panic in the area, as everyone including police officers are now working in fear.

SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, when contacted told confirmed the incident.

According to Ogbonna, some of the hoodlums were gunned down while others escaped with injuries.

In his words, “It was unfortunate that some hoodlums gained access to the station through the court close by and laid ambush on our officers early this morning.

“We lost two of our men during the incident and they burnt down the station using a petrol bomb.

“Many of them were gunned down while others escaped with severe injuries.”