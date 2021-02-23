Some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday evening, invaded Oke Odan community in the Apete area of Ibadan and kidnapped the son of a poultry farmer.

According to reports, the poultry farm situated at Oke Odan community, in Apete, a suburb of Ibadan, is owned by a man identified as Mr. Odetunde.

It was gathered that the kidnappers after shooting sporadically in the community to scare away residents, stormed the poultry farm and whisked the farmer’s son.

It was however believed that some farm workers were also kidnapped alongside the farmer’s son and were later released, but a family source close to Odetunde, however, confirmed that only the son was kidnapped.

The victim, according to the family source is an undergraduate of the University of Ibadan and his kidnap has thrown Apete community into a state of confusion.

Speaking with Daily Post, the family source said, “Yes. It has been confirmed that one of the sons has been kidnapped. I learnt that he was kidnapped in the farm today.

“They said that when they came, they shot into the air and kidnapped him.

“Some people are not moving out of the area now. It is not a fight as some people had insinuated, it was a case of kidnapping.”

Some of the residents of Apete and other communities in Ido Local Government Area said that they are currently keeping vigil to prevent future attacks.

Speaking, a resident said, “We cannot sleep now. We have to keep vigil. As I was coming home, they blocked the road. People are now checking cars and motorcyclists coming and going out of Apete.”

Efforts made to get the reaction of Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, the spokesman of the State Police Command, proved abortive as calls put through to his phone were not successful and an SMS sent to him to confirm the abduction was not replied as at the time of filing this report.