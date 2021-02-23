By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to Omolola Olawunmi, the widow of Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi who died in the Air Force plane crash.

It was indeed a black Sunday on February 21 as seven officers of the Nigerian Air Force lost their lives in the crash. According to the Minister of Aviation, the Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF 201) craft crashed due to an engine malfunction.

Late Olasunkanmi Olawunmi, an indigene of Ogotun-Ekiti died alongside six others in the crash.

The governor disclosed on Twitter that he spent the morning with Mrs Omolola Olawunmi, wife of the late officer. He also prayed that the soul of the departed, rest in peace.

