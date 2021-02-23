By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning Nigerian rapper, songwriter and actor, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz has debuted another new look.

The rapper and comic actor who dyed his hair white has now shaved off all his hair leaving only his beards.

Falz first debuted the look while receiving his award for Best Rap Single and wrote, “Head yii deserve Headie.”

Sharing a picture of himself, the 30-year-old entertainer captioned the picture; ”Falz the Bald Guy 👨🏾‍🦲🤓.”

In 2019, Falz dyed his beard white and the look is one to make heads turn indeed. He also went on to delete all posts on his Instagram page and shared the pictures.