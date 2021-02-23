Emma Coronel Aispuro, the beauty-queen wife of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been arrested at Dulles International Airport on trafficking charges.

According to U.S federal prosecutors, the 31 year-old Aispuro was busted in Virginia on charges of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the US.

She’s also accused of scheming to help with her husband’s 11 July 2015 escape from Altiplano prison in Mexico.

After Guzman was re-arrested in Mexico in January 2016, Coronel Aispuro is alleged to have engaged in planning yet another prison escape with others prior to Guzman’s extradition to the U.S. in January 2017.

Guzman was convicted by a jury in the Eastern District of New York in 2019 for his role as a leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Coronel Aispuro is charged in a one count criminal complaint with a conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, five kilograms or more of cocaine, 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana, and 500 grams or more of methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the U.S.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono of the FBI’s Washington Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office is investigating the case.

The mother of two kids is set to appear before a judge in Washington D.C. on Tuesday via video conference.

Coronel Aispuro has a dual U.S.-Mexican citizenship. She is from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico.

*Read the full court papers: The case against Emma Coronel Aispuro