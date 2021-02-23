By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Dino Melaye, a former Senator who represented Kogi West Senatorial District has compared the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC) to a redemption camp.

He made the comparison on Monday via his verified Twitter page.

Melaye wrote ”APC is a redemption camp. Steal public funds and renounce your party, join APC and your sins are forgiven, EFCC cases are dropped and seized passports returned. Jekinje party. Omase ooo. SDM”.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior had shared a similar concern. While revalidating his APC membership at Ifofin, Ward 8, on Friday, Aregbesola had said that ”killers have joined APC”.

However, he didn’t mention any name.

See Melaye’s tweet below

