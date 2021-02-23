Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has said that the Champions League is not a priority for him.

Tuchel stated this on the eve of their last-16 first leg against Atlético Madrid on Tuesday.

According to the German who reached the final last season with Paris Saint-Germain, the competition will not take precedence over others.

“My priority is the next game we play.

“That has never been different and hopefully will never change. It is exactly what I expect from my players and my teams: that when we wear a Chelsea shirt, we play a Chelsea game and that means we play to win and give 100 per cent of effort and intensity.

“It’s very nice and exciting to play Champions League games in the knockout stages, but there is no preference,” Tuchel said.