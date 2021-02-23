Professor Kevin Ibeh

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Professor Kevin Ibeh on his appointment as Commissioner of the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission.

His congratulatory messages are contained in a press statement released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

The President believes that the well-deserved appointment is an attestation of Prof Ibeh’s vast knowledge, hard work and experience, which have earned him respect in academia.

As a former Commonwealth Scholar, the President believes that Professor Ibeh will bring his in-depth knowledge and track record in international development and higher education to bear on his new position of responsibility.

He is confident that the Nigerian-born scholar will bring fresh perspectives to his new position, joining other commissioners in promoting the objective of the Commission in ensuring opportunities for exceptional students and mid-career professionals to study in the United Kingdom.