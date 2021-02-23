By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Professor Kevin Ibeh on his appointment as Commissioner of the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission.

His congratulatory messages are contained in a press statement released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

The President believes that the well-deserved appointment is an attestation of Prof Ibeh’s vast knowledge, hard work and experience, which have earned him respect in academia.

As a former Commonwealth Scholar, the President believes that Professor Ibeh will bring his in-depth knowledge and track record in international development and higher education to bear on his new position of responsibility.

He is confident that the Nigerian-born scholar will bring fresh perspectives to his new position, joining other commissioners in promoting the objective of the Commission in ensuring opportunities for exceptional students and mid-career professionals to study in the United Kingdom.