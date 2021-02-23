By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Professor Kevin Ibeh on his appointment as Commissioner of the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission.
His congratulatory messages are contained in a press statement released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.
The President believes that the well-deserved appointment is an attestation of Prof Ibeh’s vast knowledge, hard work and experience, which have earned him respect in academia.
As a former Commonwealth Scholar, the President believes that Professor Ibeh will bring his in-depth knowledge and track record in international development and higher education to bear on his new position of responsibility.
He is confident that the Nigerian-born scholar will bring fresh perspectives to his new position, joining other commissioners in promoting the objective of the Commission in ensuring opportunities for exceptional students and mid-career professionals to study in the United Kingdom.
Does Buhari know him? Mmmmmtttcchhwww. Another Igbo on International Appointment. Wonderful people not recognized at home. Name them . Super Igbos up there .The president of International Criminal Court ICC.Dr. Chile Eboe-Osuji, Canada’s Justice Minister..Dr. Kaycee Madu, The head of World Trade Center WTO ….Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala , The producer of the fastest computer in the world..Dr. Philip Emeagwali . I will never forget our darling star lady….Chimamanda. With all these Igbo stars impressing the world the cows we have in Nigeria are telling the fools who care to listen that IGBO have no competent person to be President of Nigeria. What a zoo. What a country being ruled by people with cow brain.