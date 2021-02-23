Agency Report

Golf Legend, Tiger Woods suffered some multiple leg injuries Tuesday morning in a horrific car crash in Los Angeles California.

Reports said the golfer had to be cut out of the wreck after the car rolled over.

Woods, 45 years old, was said to be on the steering wheel.

The accident happened on the border of the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in Los Angeles at 7.12AM PST.

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs department confirmed that Woods was the driver of the vehicle.

Fire crews had to lift him from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” before Woods was transferred to hospital by paramedics.

Mark Steinberg, Woods’ agent said the mega star is undergoing surgery for multiple leg injuries.

According to the department, the vehicle sustained “major damage.”

Woods was in the area for a two-day content photoshoot with Golf Digest, the outlet confirmed, after serving as host for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational.