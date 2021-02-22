By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Rep. Adedeji Olajide, representing Ibadan Northwest/Southwest, has said he empowered vulnerable people in his constituency with goats and cash gifts based on popular demand.

The Oyo lawmaker was heavily criticised across social media platforms for distributing goats and cash.

The lawmaker said his empowerment was based on popular demand.

He said the the 300 widows, aged were between 55 and 60 years, felt having goats at their backyards would make them financially stable, since the she-goats were of special breeds and could produce between three to four offsprings twice a year.

The lawmaker who spoke to The Nation also said he carried out the empowerment program in conjunction with the Department of Animal Husbandry Services, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, and Rural Development.

The lawmaker said he had previously prepared them with the basic required skills through training before giving participants live goats and financial back up for full engagement.

“We carefully selected the participants having identified their area of interest and needs.

“It is also worthy to state that this project was facilitated based on request, as I have always promised that any request from my constituents shall be given high consideration and within my capability/capacity it shall be done.”

Olajide popularly called Odidiomo while rebuking critics said that he has previously carried out empowerment donating cars, educational support programmes including cash awards as bursaries, training of over 500 youths in paint making and marketing, among others.