By Abankula
The Chief of staff of the Nigerian army, Maj. General Ibrahim Attahiru has acknowledged the take-over of Marte LGA by Boko Haram.
The development posed a serious setback in the 12 year war against the insurgents.
In an address to troops at Super Camp Nine in Dikwa on Sunday, Attahiru admitted the take-over of the communities in Marte, Borno state.
Boko Haram in a brazen affront to the military hoisted their flag in the area.
The rebels were also reported to have a foothold in Ngala, near the border with Cameroon.
Attahiru has now charged the troops to ‘do the needful’ by flushing out the insurgents.
He even gave them a deadline of 48 hours.
