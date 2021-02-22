By Abankula

The Chief of staff of the Nigerian army, Maj. General Ibrahim Attahiru has acknowledged the take-over of Marte LGA by Boko Haram.

The development posed a serious setback in the 12 year war against the insurgents.

In an address to troops at Super Camp Nine in Dikwa on Sunday, Attahiru admitted the take-over of the communities in Marte, Borno state.

Boko Haram in a brazen affront to the military hoisted their flag in the area.

The rebels were also reported to have a foothold in Ngala, near the border with Cameroon.

Attahiru has now charged the troops to ‘do the needful’ by flushing out the insurgents.

He even gave them a deadline of 48 hours.