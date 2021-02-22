United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said white supremacy and neo-Nazi movements are becoming a transnational threat that must be fought with globally coordinated action.

Speaking to the UN Human Rights Council, Guterres said, “These and other groups have exploited the pandemic to boost their ranks through social polarization, political and cultural manipulation.”

The COVID-19 crisis deepens the divide between those who are privileged and those who are marginalized, Guterres said.

He also criticised that some governments are using the pandemic as an excuse to crush dissent.

“We are seeing a vicious circle of violations’’ amid the pandemic, Guterres said.

DPA/NAN