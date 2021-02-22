By Oluwatope Lawanson

Senator Tokunbo Abiru on Monday donated 150,000 facemasks to teachers and pupils of primary schools in his constituency.

He handed over the protective materials to the leadership of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board(LASUBEB) on Monday in Lagos.

The senator also promised to provide eyeglasses for teachers in his constituency needing prescription lenses in order to improve their vision after taking them through a formal eye examination.

Abiru urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety measures, stressing that the pandemic is still raging.

“The COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the world for the better part of 2020 and is still raging till date created unimaginable crises for the entire mankind.

“The complacency in the use of facemasks and other safety protocols among the Nigerian public is dangerous. Infections rates are still terribly high and suicidal to let down our guard,” he said

Abiru noted that it was the duty of leaders to ensure that pupils are protected against the COVID-19 pandemic while in schools.

He explained that education was paramount on his agenda, hence, the support for pupils and teachers of public primary schools in his constituency with protective materials as a measure to curtail the rate of infections in the schools.

“We cannot afford to fail young children who have chosen to learn. It is our duty as leaders to protect these minors who are the most vulnerable segment of the society in the context of the war against COVID-19 pandemic,” Abiru said.

The senator commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for integrating Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the learning process in Lagos public schools.

Abiri acknowledged the bold leadership of Sanwo-Olu in the war against COVID-19, and his determination in improving the learning outcomes of pupils in public schools through the adoption of ICT as an instructional tool.

“Amazing testimonies from critical stakeholders in the education sector in Lagos bears testament to the efficacy of Eko Excel initiative which aims to drive excellence in learning for about 500,000 pupils across 1016 primary schools and upskilling teachers to be ICT compliant,” Abiru said.

NAN