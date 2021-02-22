Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has labelled his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed, as a terrorist for defending foreign herdsmen carrying AK-47 around Nigeria.

Governor Ortom made this accusation on Monday while addressing journalists in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

“I wouldn’t want to be joining issues with my brother, friend, and colleague Bauchi Governor.

“But since he has continued to vilify, intimidate and blackmail me, I am compelled to respond to him. It is said that silence is consent.

“I am beginning to think that my brother, the governor of Bauchi State is part of the terrorist Fulani organisation that is terrorising this country.

“Why do I say this? This is the same governor who took the oath of office to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This constitution does not leave room for allowing foreign herdsmen to come in without valid papers.

“This is a man who says that a Fulani man is a global man and can come in from anywhere and enter Nigeria.

“It is quite disappointing to hear a governor who took the oath of office– maybe he should go back and check the oath of office he took to check maybe the constitution gives room for foreign terrorist Fulani herdsmen to come into Nigeria,” Ortom said.

He also reacted to Governor Mohammed’s statement that herders can carry AK-47 to defend themselves.

“His recent outburst that Fulani herdsmen are justified for carrying AK-47 to protect themselves. I don’t know where the constitution of this country allows that.”

The Benue Governor called on Governor Mohammed to render an unreserved apology.

He also urged him to learn from the constitution that, land both territorial, forest, and aquatic, are vested on the governor of a state who holds them in trust.

Finally, he asked Bala Mohammed to stop inciting Fulani herdsmen against innocent Nigerians.