The 18 passengers abducted inside a bus belonging to Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) arrived at the state’s government house after they were released earlier on Sunday.

Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press to Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello had announced that the release of the 18 passengers on the NSTA bus abducted on Feb. 14 by bandits in Kundu village near Zungeru in the Yakila District of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The passengers were said to be heading to Minna from Kotangora when the incident happened.

On 17 February, the RPG wielding bandits released video and photos of the captives, threatening to kill the captives unless their demand for N500 million as ransom was met.

The state Government has not indicated whether ransom was paid to get the captives released.

See more photos below