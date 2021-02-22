By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday witnessed the handing-over ceremony between the outgoing Aide-De-Camp (ADC) Col. Mohammed L. Abubakar and the incoming ADC, Lt. Col. Yusuf M. Dodo.

The short ceremony held at the State House, Abuja.

PM NEWS notes that an aide-de-camp serves as the executive assistant to the General Commander of the Armed Forces. He is to assisting in liaison for important guests on behalf of the president and taking care of visiting foreign dignitaries.