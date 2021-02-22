President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked with outgoing Aide-De-Camp ADC, Col Mohammed .L. Abubakar left and the Incoming Aide-De-Camp (ADC) Lt Col Yusuf M. Dodo. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. FEB 22 2021
By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday witnessed the handing-over ceremony between the outgoing Aide-De-Camp (ADC) Col. Mohammed L. Abubakar and the incoming ADC, Lt. Col. Yusuf M. Dodo.
The short ceremony held at the State House, Abuja.
PM NEWS notes that an aide-de-camp serves as the executive assistant to the General Commander of the Armed Forces. He is to assisting in liaison for important guests on behalf of the president and taking care of visiting foreign dignitaries.
PRESIDENT BUHARI WITH THE OUTGOING AND INCOMING ADC 4A&B. President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked with outgoing Aide-De-Camp ADC, Col Mohammed .L. Abubakar left and the Incoming Aide-De-Camp (ADC) Lt Col Yusuf M. Dodo during the handling and taking over duty at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. FEB 22 2021
PRESIDENT BUHARI WITH THE OUTGOING AND INCOMING ADC 2. President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked with outgoing Aide-De-Camp ADC, Col Mohammed .L. Abubakar left and the Incoming Aide-De-Camp (ADC) Lt Col Yusuf M. Dodo during the handling and taking over duty at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. FEB 22 2021
PRESIDENT BUHARI WITH THE OUTGOING AND INCOMING ADC 3A&B. President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked with outgoing Aide-De-Camp ADC, Col Mohammed .L. Abubakar left and the Incoming Aide-De-Camp (ADC) Lt Col Yusuf M. Dodo during the handling and taking over duty at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. FEB 22 2021
PRESIDENT BUHARI WITH THE OUTGOING AND INCOMING ADC 5. President Muhammadu Buhari the New Aide-De-Camp (ADC) Lt Col Yusuf M. Dodo during the handling and taking over duty at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. FEB 22 2021
Share this post with your friends:
Related
What do you think?