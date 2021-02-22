A prominent First Class traditional ruler in Kwara State, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Sikiru Atanda Woleola II, has passed away.

According to Leadership newspaper, Oba Woleola gave his last breathe at about 11.30 pm on Sunday after a brief illness.

Oba Woleola, the 15th Olupo of Ajase-Ipo ascended the throne of his forefathers in 2009 and died after 12years of peaceful reign.

Until his demise, Oba Woleola was the Chairman of Igbomina Traditional Council in Kwara South.

No official statement has been issued on the passing away of the highly revered monarch.