By Olajide Idowu

The Osun House of Assembly has promised speedy passage of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS) Anti-discriminatory Bill.

This, they said as it scaled through the second reading on Monday.

Mr Moruf Olanrewaju, the Majority leader moved the motion for the second reading of the bill and was seconded by Mr Tunde Olatunji, the Chief Whip, at plenary in Osogbo.

Speaking on the policy thrust of the bill, Olanrewaju said that its passage would protect the rights and dignity of people living with HIV/AIDS and eradicate stigmatisation.

The lawmaker said that the bill, when passed, would give people living with the virus sense of belonging.

Other lawmakers, in their separate remarks on the bill, called for its speedy passage to protect people living with the virus in the state.

They also said that the passage of the bill would remove discrimination and stigmatisation against people living with HIV/AIDS in the state.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Mr Timothy Owoeye, said that the Assembly would work towards the speedy passage of the bill.

Owoeye said that the passage of the bill would encourage people to know their HIV/AIDS status.

The speaker maintained that it was wrong for people living with HIV to be stigmatised and deprived of equal opportunities with other citizens in the state.

He called for regular protection and treatment of those living with the virus by the government.

NAN