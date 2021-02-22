The Chairman of Andoni Area Traditional Rulers Council, HRM King Dr. Aaron .M. Ikuru was whisked away by gunmen from his residence on Sunday night.

Mr Maurice Ikuru, who is the monarch’s palace spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, it’s true. It happened about 8:30 or 9pm,” Ikuru stated on Monday morning.

However, the gunmen also kidnapped some boat travellers, including a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, who were returning to Port Harcourt from Andoni.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident but was yet to get their identities.

“I can confirm that some persons who were coming back from Andoni were ambushed and kidnapped. Investigation is on-going to get the details,” Omoni stated.