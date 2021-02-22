The battle between Rochas Okorocha and Governor Hope Uzodimma’s government took another turn on Monday as fourteen aides of the former governor were arraigned before her lordship, B. U Adikaibe of Magistrate Court 4, Owerri.

Some of the aides are Eberendu Chimechefulem, Ebere Nwoke, Basil MBA, Ebuka Samuel, Darlington Ibekewe, Obasi Goodluck, Nwaiwu Ndubuisi, Ekpendu Peace, Steve Anisnuobi, Ebere Nwokeobi.

They were being arraigned on a seven-count bordering on disturbance to the security of the state and destruction of government seal at Royal Spring Palm Estate, Owerri, on Sunday.

While Eddy Onyema is the leading counsel for the defendants, E.S Ibechem is the prosecutor.

After hearing bail applications for and against the defendants, the magistrate went on 15 minutes break to enable her to rule on the bail applications.