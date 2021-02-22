By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has replied Nigerians who said he is broke and wanted to seek refuse in the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying that he has 55 domestic staff in his house alone and pays them regularly.

He said he is not broke as being championed by his haters.

Fani-Kayode, in an article on his blog said: “You insult me and say I am broke because I had talks with two APC Governors.

“Do you know that I spend more on my monthly salary bill in one month than some of these people that are claiming I am broke earn in 5 or 10 years?

“I have 55 domestic staff in my house alone. Not one of them gets below 70,000 naira per month which is higher than the national minimum wage.

“I do not owe salaries and I feed each of them three square meals every day. I do all this just to help them and to ensure they can look after and feed their families. Does that sound like a broke man to you?

“That is my little contribution to the welfare of our people because I certainly do not need so many staff. I employ them just to keep them off the unemployment line,” he said.

He asked further: “Apart from that do you know how many people I give scholarships to and how many people’s children I feed and educate? Do you know how many other families I am responsible for in terms of day to day living?

“The Bible says be your brothers keeper and I do these things unto the Lord. I do them and I will never stop even when my good is repaid with evil.

“The Lord has always provided for me and given me the fat of the land. He has always caused me to be a blessing to others though I do not make noise about it.”

Fani-Kayode said for the last 60 years of his life, God has been good to him as He caused him to excel, prosper and flourish and that from beginning to end, He has always been with him.

“You say I make money through politics, meanwhile I left public office in 2007 which is 13 years ago! Does that make sense to you? In any case is politics my only source of income in the world?

“Am I your conventional politician who craves for elective office? Do I even attend their meetings? I have been in this game since 1990! Do you know that? I have been making my contributions to current affairs, political discourse and politics for the last 31 years which is long before most of today’s Governors or Ministers even knew the meaning of the word.

“And it was always a struggle which involved sacrifice. Where were my detractors when I was in NADECO and fought against military rule? The records are there and so are the essays and some of the people I worked with.

“Where were they when we set up September Club in 1989 and some of the nations greatest leaders and elder statesmen and top politicians over the last 30 years, including Presidents, Governors, Ministers and legislators across party lines, were members.

“Where were they in the days of NRC, SDP and Choice ’92 when politics was real, when the greats held sway and when men honored their word. Where were they when we risked all for MKO Abiola’s stolen mandate and June 12th and even had to go into exile for years because of it?

Where were they when we stood against the annulment of June 12th and fought against the Government of General Sani Abacha?” He asked.