Video production is more than simply pressing the record button on your video camera.

The process of creating a video from concept to completion consists of three phases: Pre-Production, Production, and Post-Production.

While the video production process will vary based on the style, content, timeline, effort, and budget, there are some basic building blocks that are common among successful video producers.

These are some of the many things film enthusiasts are learning BTS-GRAM also known as “Behind The Scene Gram”, a media company focused on the Process of filmmaking.

Founded in 2018 by Nigerian filmmaker, cinematographer, and video director, Akhabue Evans also known as Director En’man, BTS-GRAM is a filmmaking blog on the process of filmmaking, including clips of BTS, organize free training film enthusiasts., review film gears and more.

Last year, Director En’man through BTS-GRAM provided free cameras, microphones, wireless video transmitters, gimbal stabilizers, lights, wireless follow focus, video monitors, live video streaming kits, batteries, lenses, editing software products, and more to film enthusiasts.

BTS-GRAM has collaborated with brands like; Feiyiu tech FY, Hollyland Technology, 3d lut creator, Teffest by Omotola Jalande-Ekeinde, Gvm LED, Insta360, Gudsenmoza, Zhiyun_tech, Filmcrux.