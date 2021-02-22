By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Unidentified hoodlums on Monday attacked and killed two police officers at Ikpe Annang junction in Essien Udim local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

The hoodlums also set ablaze a Hilux van belonging to Quick Response Squad attached to the Essien Udim Police Division and stationed at Ikpe Annang junction where the attack took place.

The incident happens to be a reprisal attack on the police over a renewed fight against insecurity in the area.

Previously, hoodlums attacked a police station in the area twice, destroyed properties and inflicted machete wounds on police officers who were unconscious for months.

The Ikot Ekpene Area Commander, ACP Bello Kankofori while reacting expressed shock at the attack on policemen.

He also assured that the police would fish out those behind the attack and called on residents to assist the command with information to flush out criminals from the area.

Esse Umoh, the lawmaker representing Essien Udim in the State House Assembly who visited the scene of the crime also condemned the attack describing it as barbaric.