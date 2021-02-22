By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle has backed Senate president, Ahmad Lawan’s call that some South-West governors should be punished for statements that incited ethnic clashes.

According to Matawalle, the wanton of attacks and destruction of human lives in the South-West is condemnable, noting that ethnic discrimination and regional dichotomy is inhuman.

Matawalle who sympathized with the victims of ethnic attack called on President Muhammad Buhari to tackle the slate of violence in the South-Western state.

The governor who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Public Enlightenment, Hon. Zailani Bappa said ethnic hate and regional dichotomy would only lead Nigeria backward.

He urged the president to take drastic measures to put an end to ethnic profiling of Fulani in some part of the country and particularly Oyo State.

He also urged the Oyo governor to take drastic steps in ending the mayhem in the state and forestall such eventuality in future.

“I also urged the Governor of Oyo State to take concrete steps in addressing the ongoing senseless mayhem and ensure that such does not occur again either now or in future. ”

“Let us eschew primitive hatred against one another and learn to live in peace as one people. Our common enemy is not among those we live in the same community with but those who take up arms against us in the name of banditry and insurgency,” he observed.