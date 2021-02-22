Fireboy DML was the biggest winner at the fourteenth edition of Headies, Nigerian music awards show, held today at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He was the artist with the most wins. He clinched 5 awards to equal the records of Wande Coal and Psquare for the most wins in one night.

Fireboy clinched the BEST R&B ALBUM with LAUGHTER, TEARS AND GOOSEBUMPS.

He beats SARZ & WURLD, PRAIZ, CHIKE and TIWA SAVAGE to the award.

Fireboy also beats Davido, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold to the Best POP Album.

He won the award with his album titled APOLLO.

Fireboy also clinched the BEST R&B SINGLE award with his song titled Tatoo.

Fireboy rose again as he claimed the HEADIES REVELATION awards.

He, however, crowned the night by defeating top stars which include Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Brymo, and Chike to claim Album of The Year award.

