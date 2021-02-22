By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday arrested 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Auchi, Edo State and Minna, Niger State.

While 11 suspects were arrested in Auchi, Edo, nine others were arrested in Minna, Niger.

A statement issued by EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said the Benin Zonal Office of the commission Monday arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Auchi, Edo State.

The suspects are David Martins, Shegun Elijah, Abagolu Samson, Peter Emmanuel, Emmanuel Noble, Timothy Johnson, Omo-Ogbebor Uyioghosa, Ibrahim Mohammed, Mavis Bello, Emmanuel Chibozie and Ayiboye Alade.

He said items recovered from them include laptop computers, mobile phones and a Toyota Camry.

He added that the suspects had made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.

Meanwhile, nine suspected internet fraudsters were arrested in Minna on Monday.

A statement from Uwujaren said the suspects were apprehended in an early morning operation in Minna Niger State.

“Their arrest by operatives from the Advance Fee Fraud Section, EFCC headquarters, following credible intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities. “Items recovered from the suspects include Laptops, phones and cars. They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed,” the statement said.