Fireboy: The star of Headies night

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Mavin Records CEO, Don Jazzy has tipped Fireboy’s album to win a Grammy award following his success at the 14th Headies Award.

Fireboy emerged as the biggest winner at the ceremony couping four awards to himself. He won in the Best R&B Album, Best R&B Single, Best Pop Album, and Revelation of the Year categories.

It was a reward for Fireboy’s second studio album, Apollo. The 17-track album includes “ELI,” “Tattoo,” and “New York City Girl,” as well as appearances from D Smoke, Wande Coal, and Olamide.

For this Don Jazzy feels the album is good enough for a Grammy prize as he tweeted “That Fireboy album suppose win Grammy sef.”

READ ALSO  Fireboy DML releases sophomore album "Apollo"

Also, Fireboy’s hit single “scatter” featured on FIFA’s latest 2021 soundtrack. The feature makes Fireboy the first Nigeria-based artist to appear on the FIFA 21 soundtrack.