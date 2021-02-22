President Joe Biden will deliver remarks today on the lives lost to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Biden will also hold a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at sundown together with the First Lady, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, the White House said.

“ … the President, the First Lady, the Vice President, and the Second Gentleman will hold a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at sundown in the South Portico,” Biden’s Monday daily guidance, a statement by the White House, said.

According to the White House, Biden will deliver remarks in the Cross Hall of the White House ahead of the candle lighting ceremony.

Latest data from Johns Hopkins University indicate that the U.S. has confirmed more than 28.1 million coronavirus cases, while the country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at more than 498,800.

These are the highest figures of all the countries in the world.

According to U.S. media reports, the U.S. coronavirus death toll is expected to surpass 500,000 on Monday.

(Sputnik/NAN)