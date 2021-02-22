Nigeria recorded 521 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, much lower than the 660 on Saturday.

The daily death toll also fell to eight, as against the 18 a day before.

According to NCDC data, five states reported the eight deaths.

Edo recorded three to send its death toll to 158.

Kano recorded two and it now has total fatalities of 102.

FCT Abuja and Rivers recorded one death each.

While the death toll in FCT has increased to 140, Rivers’ now has 92, in total.

Imo also logged a new fatality, making its total death toll 26.

For Nigeria, the total death toll stands as 1839.

The NCDC reported that the 520 cases on Sunday came from 20 states.

In a certain sign that the infection rate is slowing down, Lagos posted just 166 cases, in contrast to the 282 on Saturday.

FCT which had 50 cases on Saturday, reported just 15 cases.

As of Sunday, Nigeria had 152,074 confirmed cases, with 128,619 discharged.

Here is a breakdown of the cases:

Lagos-166

Ogun-52

Rivers-47

Adamawa-37

Ebonyi-37

Akwa Ibom-25

Osun-21

Bayelsa-18

Kaduna-17

Oyo-16

FCT-15

Ekiti-14

Kano-12

Edo-12

Borno-9

Yobe-8

Ondo-6

Nasarawa-4

Bauchi-2

Kwara-3