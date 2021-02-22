By Victor Nwachukwu

An aide to Sen. Rochas Okorocha, Eberendu Chiimechefulem, his legislative aide, Steve Asinuobi and 12 others were granted N70 million bail on Monday.

Fourteen defendants were arraigned before a magistrate’s court sitting in Owerri on a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, breach of the public peace, possession of firearms and unlawful destruction of the official seal of the Imo Government.

They were also charged with defamatory publication against the governor of the state with the intent to injure the reputation of the state government and the person of the state governor.

Earlier on Sunday, they were arrested for allegedly breaking into premises sealed by the state government.

The premises known as Royal Spring Palm Estate is said to be owned by the wife of Okorocha, Nkechi.

The presiding magistrate, B.U Adikaibe, who ruled on the bail application made for the release of the defendants, granted them bail to the tune of N5m each.

The magistrate also insisted that a traditional ruler in the state must stand in as a surety.

The other defendants were Obasi Goodluck, Nwaiwu Ndubuisi, Median Ijeoma, Obor Victor, Ucheka Claudin, Sunday Chisom, Ekpendu Peace, Nev F. Raphael, Basil Mba, Steve Asimobi, Ebere Nwokeji and Olu Chizoba.

NAN