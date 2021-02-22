By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ has called out organisers of the 14th Headies award for snubbing Controversial street artiste, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley.

According to CDQ, the organisers “played politics’ with the choice of winners.

The rapper made this known on Twitter after DMW’s Mayorkun won the Best Street Hop Artiste category at the event on Sunday night.

Mayorkun edged Naira Marley, Rudeboy, Zlatan, Reminisce to clinch the award in that category, but CDQ is of the opinion that Naira Marley deserved to win that category.

He wrote, “Headies you have started this obvious industry politics things again. How the hell una go carry Best Street Hop give someone else at the expense of Naira this year and conscience no judge una?

“Everyone in that category na family but ooto oro o ni ka ma so ohun .”

