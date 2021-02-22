One of the biggest international football competitions in the world is only a matter of months away, and excitement is starting to build.

Euro 2020 will showcase some of the best players in the world and the event held only once every four years is scheduled to delight fans once again.

Cristiano put on a show to guide his Portugal side to the title in 2016, but this year’s competition has a different feel about it and there are plenty of teams in with a chance to win the coveted trophy.

In this article, I’ll highlight the best bets ahead of Euro 2020.

Harry Kane – Top Goalscorer

At 6/1, Harry Kane is a good bet to be the top goalscorer at Euro 2020.

It’s surprising that the Spurs and England captain is available at such a generous price considering that England are favourites to land the competition and that Kane won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup.

The focal point of most England attacks, Kane leads the line with authority and with 32 international goals to his name, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate believes 27-year-old Kane looks set on breaking the all-time national record before he hangs up his boots.

England are playing free-flowing football with Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling disrupting defences and with a simple cut back to Kane often available, he must fancy his chances at the Golden Boot in this tournament.

England don’t only thrive on attacking wing play, they’re also a threat from set-pieces.

Kane is a proficient header of the ball and with James Ward-Prowse delivering some of the best set pieces in the world at the moment, he’s likely to put the ball in the danger zone for England’s number nine to attack.

If you’ve any doubts left about backing Kane as top scorer, it’s also worth pointing out that he’s the designated penalty taker and that the final of Euro 2020 will be held at Wembley Stadium, where Kane and Spurs played all of their home games before the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was ready.

Joao Felix – Best Young Player

21-year-old Joao Felix has already started to light up the footballing world and at 8/1, he’s more than capable of landing the prestigious Best Young Player trophy.

An integral part of the Atletico Madrid side which tops La Liga, Felix can offer the Portugal team the same creative spark he provides at the club level.

With only 13 international appearances to date, it’s too early to speculate on whether Felix can emulate the dizzy heights of his idol Rui Costa but he looks equipped to replicate his success.

Playing alongside arguably the greatest player in history in Cristiano Ronaldo, Felix will have plenty of opportunities to find space as his teammate will demand the attention of opposition defences.

This freedom should allow Felix to orchestrate a potent Portugal attack and allow them to challenge to retain their European Championships crown.

Kylian Mbappe – Best Player

Seen by many as the natural successor to Ronaldo and Messi as the next face of football, it is only a matter of time before Mbappe is a regular Ballon d’Or winner.

Already a multiple league title and World Cup winner, Mbappe has already succeeded at the top level and looks set on dominating for years to come.

The youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona, Mbappe can control defences and unlock even the most tightly knit units with his trickery and rapid pace.

In the last major international tournament, Mbappe became France’s youngest-ever World Cup goalscorer and the prodigy not only scored in the final, but he was also named in the UEFA Team of the Year.

Just over four years ago at the last European Championships Mbappe had only just begun his footballing journey with AS Monaco and he could only dream of playing for his country.

Nobody could have predicted his meteoric ascent and now he finds himself the first name on the team sheet and destined for the spotlight.