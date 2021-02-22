By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Olubankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, and actress wife, Adesua Etomi have welcomed their first child.

The couple who got married in November 2017, welcomed their son four weeks ago.

Adesua shared photos from her maternity shoot on her Instagram page this morning to celebrate her birthday which is today February 22.

The proud new mum wrote: “You have a track record of keeping your word. Ọlọrun agbaye o, you are mighty. 4 weeks ago I received the best birthday gift ever. Our Son. 1+1=3”

Banky W also shared the news on his Twitter page and wrote; ” God turned our tears into triumph, and our loss into laughter. He’s changed our lives forever, here’s to the next chapter. Nothing I can say or do can top what He gave us. My baby had a baby and he’s everything we prayed for @AdesuaEtomiW. Happy birthday, Mama Zaiah I love U SCATTER”

The singer also went ahead to celebrate his wife on her birthday with a love note on Instagram.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to my lady, my love and Purpose Partner, My world, my wife and Baby Mama. I didn’t think it was possible for you to be more beautiful than you already were… but I was wrong. Because you’re not just beautiful, you’re strong.

"You're grace and favour personified, and you're so much more. Words cannot properly express how grateful I am for you, how much I love you, or what we've been through. I'm thankful that you're mine. And that God made everything beautiful in His time.

“@adesuaetomi Happy birthday “Mama Zaiah” I love you SCATTER,” he wrote.